Evelyn C. Fair, 89, formerly of Landisville, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Elizabeth Manor in Elizabethtown, PA.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of Frank M. Fair Jr., who passed away on April 15, 2016. She was the daughter of the late Howard H. and Romaine Rutherford Stark Good. She was also preceded in death by her step father Frank Good.
Evelyn worked in the kitchen at the former Bender's Restaurant and enjoyed being a homemaker. She also sat outside enjoying nature, doing puzzle search and crossword books. She loved being with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren, being with "Snowball" the cat, going to the mountains, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies, and watching football.
She is survived by four children, Ronald L. Fair, Columbia, PA, Dennis C. Fair, companion of Barbara, Elizabethtown, PA, Linda, wife of John Stump, Marietta, PA, and Carol D. Houser of Manheim, PA; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Frank, husband of Joan Good, Mount Joy, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pattie Wenditz, a sister, Dolly Dorsey and a granddaughter, Brenda Wenditz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's Graveside Service at Riverview Burial Park on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
