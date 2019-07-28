Evelyn C. Coull, 98, of Willow Street, PA went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Oakland, California to the late Thomas Chalmers and Margaret Elizabeth Russell Chalmers. She lived most of her life in New Jersey.
She graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in business and received her master's degree from Rutgers University. She worked for many years as the administrative assistant to the President of Mutual of New York (MONY). Later she became the Director of the MONY Secretarial School, responsible for training secretaries employed by the Company.
She was married to the late Charlie Coull, Jr. for 14 years.
Known to her many nieces and nephews as Aunt Ev, she enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about all their activities and accomplishments. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, board games, trivia and singing. She was practical, positive and saw the best in everything. Her glass was always half full. Aunt Ev will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a sister and her husband, Charles and Louella Cook, two step-sons, Bruce Coull married to Judy, and Arnold Coull married to Frances, 4 step-grandchildren and 6 great-step-grandchildren. She also had 10 nieces and nephews, Russ and Karen, Robin and Mike, Richard and Sandi, Pam and Kevin, Todd, and Diana, 16 great-nieces and nephews and 8 great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Irwin, her sister, Adelaide and her nephew, Phil.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Willow Valley Lakeside for the care and compassion provided over the past year as well as the staff and nurses of Caring Hospice Services for their care and support over the last several months.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com