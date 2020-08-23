Evelyn C. Abreu

Evelyn Catalina Abreu, 43, passed away suddenly of natural causes on August 18, 2020. Evelyn shared her life with Steve Willis of Lansing, Michigan; the couple lived together in Sarasota, Florida. Evelyn was born in Lancaster, PA to Isabel (Rivera) and Alejo Pinto Abreu. Evelyn is survived by her siblings Miriam (Flores), Alejo Jr., Jose, Cindy (Morales), Elisa, Milta, Sylvia and Sonya (Abreu). During Evelyn's upbringing, the Abreu family spent time living in both Lancaster, PA and in the town of Florida, Puerto Rico.
Evelyn graduated from Hempfield High School and York Technical Institute (YTI); she held degrees as a Medical Assistant and in the Culinary Arts. The departed was a member of Landisville Mennonite Church and a dedicated advocate for Relay For Life.
Evelyn spent the beginning of her career serving the physicians of General Internal Medicine and moved on to become an active member of the non-profit sector in Lancaster County. Evelyn touched the lives of women in need at the Lydia Center in Wrightsville, PA and spent time as the Event Coordinator for Water Street Ministries. Evelyn's true interest and talent was as a chef; she thrived in developing new recipes as a private chef. Evelyn taught and recruited students for YTI's Culinary Arts program. Most recently Evelyn managed patient care in Sarasota, Florida.
Above all things Evelyn was a loyal partner, generous friend, and a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt; she was a good Samaritan who held lifelong friendships. Evelyn can be described as a woman of fashion, an adventurous foodie, gregarious and always eager to include and invite. She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews as a fun-loving confidant and kindred spirit. Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Isabel. Evelyn will be laid to rest along the beaches of Florida on the Gulf of Mexico, where she was happiest walking barefoot on sandy beaches.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and condolences can be made in Evelyn's name to Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA 17540. A public memorial will be planned for a later date. COVID-19 did not contribute to Evelyn's passing. Furman's - Leola