Evelyn Balmer

On March 27, 2022 heaven welcomed Evelyn into eternal glory.
A longtime resident of Lititz, Evelyn was 90 years old. She has rejoined her Mother and Father, Mary & Walter Daveler and her siblings, Miriam Rutter (Earl), Claude Daveler (Grace) and Martha Keller (Wilbur).
Evelyn became a widow at a very young age when her husband, Richard Walters, passed away in April 1977. Twenty years later she married Paul Balmer, also a widower, and they were married for almost 20 years when Paul passed away at the age of 100 in December 2017. Evelyn is survived by her loving daughter, Bonnie Walter Buch McCue and her husband Kristopher, two grandchildren R. Clint Buch and Casey Buch (Kathryn) and one great-grandson, Cooper Bennett Buch. She is also survived by Paul's family, James Balmer (the late Evy), Hazel Nestleroth (Mark) and John Balmer (Susanne) and their sons, daughters and grandchildren. She was Aunt Sis and Aunt Evie to many nieces and nephews.
Family time was very important to Evie where she enjoyed reminiscing about the past with the younger generations, especially with her nieces and nephews. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Evie. She would often be found tending to her beautiful ower gardens and sharing her garden plants and gardening tips with others. She enjoyed listening to hymns and playing them on the piano. You could also nd her watching tv while cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Philadelphia 76ers and many evenings watching Jeopardy.
She thoroughly enjoyed meeting and conversing with others as she volunteered in the Lititz Community most recently at the Lititz Train Station Welcome Center up until the Covid-19 pandemic. She enjoyed visiting with nursing home residents when she delivered them church bulletins, homemade Christmas cookies and also Valentine and Easter treats, all that she made. Lunch dates and activities with her girlfriends were always a highlight of her day.
Evelyn was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in beautiful Lititz since the 1950's where she once served as the church secretary when the Reverend James Shannon was Minister. She was also employed as a secretary at Huth Engineers and AAA Central Penn.
Evelyn had a sharp mind and an incredible memory as she made her life decisions up until her nal day. Her life will continue on in the hearts of her family and her dearest friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to donate to: Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
