Evelyn B. Stehman, 94, of Manor Township, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was the wife of the late J. Richard "Dick" Stehman. Evelyn was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Maurice and Bertha Gamble Bender.
She worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 30 years, with the last 15 being a referee for Unemployment Compensation hearings, before her retirement in 1990. Evelyn was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, East Petersburg and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling the United States and Europe.
She is survived by her children: Constance S. Miller, Philip R. Stehman, Kristine Grego and Stephen L. Stehman. Nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Ruth Bortzfield and Patricia (Paul) Girvin. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mark Ammerman and Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Interment in Grace Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
