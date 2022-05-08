Evelyn A. Shenk, born in Lancaster, PA, passed away on April 29, 2022. She was the loving wife of Robert Adams Shenk for 66 years. She was the daughter of the late Charles Andrew Haig and Catherine Louise Diffenderfer Haig.
Evelyn is survived by her children Karen Louise Hollman and Robert A. Shenk, Jr and his wife Gail; her grandchildren, Maxwell and Miranda Hollman and Jennifer and Amy Shenk; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Shenk widow of William Shenk and nieces Debra Fish, Joanne Weidman, Margaret (Molly) Wallace and deceased nephew William M. Shenk and deceased sister-in-law Barbara Shenk Wallace (William). Also surviving are cousins Mary Alice Stovaler, Judy Herr, Jack Kendig and Donna Sturgis.
Evelyn was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Lancaster where she taught Sunday School for 20 years, served on the church council and did many other church related activities. After several years of teaching children in their homes who were physically unable to attend public school, she became Title I tutor for Eastern Lancaster County School District. She taught for 22 years at New Holland Elementary School.
Evelyn was a former member of the Lancaster Women's Club, and for many years she and Bob were in a group called the "Washers" Watt and Shand Elite Retirement Society. They enjoyed many vacations at the Outer Banks and monthly dinners at various restaurants.
Evelyn and Bob were also members of a couples group. Four couples who met monthly to play bridge and yearly for a week at "The Pines" in Ocean City, MD and a long weekend at the Fetters Deer "Camp" plus golf outings and other fun times. Also, her college girls met monthly for lunch, reminiscing about high school and Millersville and family achievements.
Evelyn lived in a wonderful retirement community, Neffsville Terrace in Manheim TWP. Her days were filled with many activities. Her several Bridge groups, her game playing plus her church functions kept her busy and her mealtime conversations kept her laughing.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 223 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on May 14, 2022 at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of Mount Joy or St. John Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made to: SnyderFuneralHome.com