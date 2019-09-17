Evelyn A. (Martin). Resch, 90, of Lancaster, passed away, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Evergreen Estates. Born in Rising Sun, MD, she was the daughter of the late Hazel M. (Ragan) and Hubert A. Martin. She was the loving wife to the late John C. Resch with whom she celebrated over 66 years of marriage.
Evelyn was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. She was also a member of various organizations, including Lancaster Eastern Star Chapter 501. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching the birds. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at Evergreen Estates and her family. Most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her children: John C. Resch, Jr., husband of Sandra of Lancaster; Karen A. Grimaldi, wife of Salvatore, of East Petersburg; and James M. Resch, husband of Beverly, of East Petersburg. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and family friend, Vicki Harsh. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Daniel Martin, Harold Martin, William Wayne Martin, Richard Martin and Ruth Johns.
The family would like to thank Evergreen Estates and Masonic Village Hospice for their care and support.
Memorial Services for Evelyn will be held at 11AM, Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with Pastor Mark Russell officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10AM-11AM. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Central PA, Chapter, 717 Market Street, Suite 108, Lemoyne, PA 17043 or Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
