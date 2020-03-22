Evelyn A. Enterline, 91, of Central Manor, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of Roy F. Enterline, with whom she would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2020. She was born in Pequea Township, daughter of the late Parke and Edna Warfel Eckman. She enjoyed gardening, her flower beds, going to her cabin in Lycoming County, her family, cooking and baking. Her grandchildren loved her pies. She was a graduate of Normal School, Millersville, Class of 1947.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Janice M. (Nelson H.) Myer. One son: Robert L. Enterline. Seven grandchildren. Sixteen great-grandchildren. One brother: Parke (Elaine) Eckman. She was preceded in death by one son: Donald L. Enterline; two brothers: Claude Eckman and Clarence Eckman, Sr.
The Family would like to thank everyone for the excellent care shown to Evelyn and her family.
A Private Funeral Service and Viewing will be held for the family with interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community or Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
