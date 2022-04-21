Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, of Gettysburg, PA died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22.
Evelyn began her career as a secretary. When her children were older, she started a new and successful career as the publisher of regional trade magazines for the building industry. After publishing three magazines for Builder/Architect, she founded her own magazine, Builders & Associates. Together with Dimitri she also owned and managed a thriving rental property business
Dimitri was a man of many talents; Dimitri worked as an educator and owned a restaurant and an insurance agency before devoting himself full-time to his photography. In addition to his own work, Dimitri did the architectural photography for Evelyn's magazines.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, followed by funeral services at 11:30 am, with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown. For more information please visit: monahanfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »