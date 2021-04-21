Evangeline C. Frangeskos

Evangeline C. (Pappas) Frangeskos, 84, formally of Lititz, PA, passed away with her family beside her at her home in Red Lion, PA. Evangeline was born in Coatesville, PA July 24, 1936 daughter of the late Michael and Irene (Alexiou) Pappas. She was the wife of the late Emmanuel A. Frangeskos who died in June of 2019.
Evangeline worked in Reading as a key punch operator and a nurse's aide. She also worked at Watt & Shand and Nichols department stores. Evangeline's main love and focus on life was raising her five children and making sure that they were surrounded in love and grew up in their Greek Orthodox faith.
Evangeline was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster, PA and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in York, PA and was very involved in church. She helped with Greek school, the annual Greek food bazaar, attended bible study and often hosted bible study at home. She was also a member of the daughters of Penelope of Lancaster chapter. Before moving to Lancaster, she sang in the choir of Sant Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church in reading. Evangeline enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking all her special Greek recipes that she loved to share with her family and friends.
Evangelia was preceded in death by her siblings; George Pappas, Anna Miller, Mary Gill, Lewis Pappas, Athanasios Pappas, and Katherine Katsigiannis. She is survived by her siblings; Jerry Pappas of Montana and Fern Ladas of Maryland.
Evangelia is survived by her children: Anna E Morgan, wife of Brian Morgan, Presvytera Irene E. Palis, wife of Fr. Nicholas Palis, Maria E. Tsoflias, wife of Peter Tsoflias, Presvytera Katherine E. Tsikitas, wife of Fr. Andrew N. Tsikitas, and Anthony E. Frangeskos, husband of Janice Frangeskos.
She is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Stephanie (John), Michael, Wesley (Lyndsay), Panayiota (Eleftherios), Fr. Theodosios (Presv. Elisavet), Presv. Evangelia (Fr. Konstantinos), Emmanuel, Nektaria, Spyro, Antoni, Presv. Kyriaka (Fr. Aaron), Manoli (Taylor), Louka, Jonathan, Marta, Billy and 14 grea- grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday Morning, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 (Church services will be lived stream through the church website). The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00AMm. Interment Services will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Nektarios Monastery 100 Anawanda Lake Rd., Roscow, NY 12776 or Holy Protection Monastery 1 St. Joseph Way, White Haven, PA, 18661.
To send condolences please visit: Snyderfuneralhome.com