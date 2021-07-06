Eva V. Bishop, age 94, formerly of Smoketown, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Brethren Village. Born in Chilhowie, VA, she was the daughter of the late Russell H. and Emma E. Blevins Bishop.
Eva was a member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. She had worked for Garvin's Department Store, Lancaster, as a buyer for the children's department before going on to secretarial school and then working for RCA before retiring at the age of 62. Eva contracted polio and was proud to have survived and outlived her doctors' prognosis. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, quilting and photography.
She is survived by a niece, Lois wife of Randy Maxson of Winona Lake, IN, a nephew, Kerry Rapp of Myerstown, 5 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew: Heidi wife of Aaron Christner, Benjamin Maxson, Laura wife of John Robertson, Holly Richmond, Kara wife of Patrick McKinney, and Emmalee Rapp, as well as 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Etta Jean Bishop and Ruby E. Rapp.
Services will be private with interment in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
