Eva S. Lapp, 80, of 371 Bachman Rd., Strasburg, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Z. and Sadie Stoltzfus Lapp. She was the wife of the late John S. Lapp who died in 2001. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 sons, Amos married to Freda Beiler Lapp, Lancaster, Isaac married to Catherine Esh Lapp, Quarryville, Elmer married to Susie Glick Lapp, and John married to Emma Petersheim Lapp, both of Strasburg; a daughter, Sadie married to Leroy S. Esch, Jr., Quarryville; 26 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 6 brothers, Christ married to Sadie Lapp, Gordonville, Michael married to Fannie Lapp and Levi married to Susie Lapp, both of Quarryville; Aaron married to Sarah Lapp, John married to Mary Lapp, and Elmer married to Edna Lapp, all of Gordonville; 4 sisters, Leah Fisher, Christiana; Emma married to Elam Glick, Howard, Anna married to John Beiler, Strasburg, Katie married to Sam Stoltzfus, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by: 2 sons, David and Samuel Lapp; 2 brothers, David and Elam Lapp.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 9 am EST with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola