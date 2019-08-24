Eva S. (Hurst) Groff, 91, entered her eternal rest on August 21,2019 at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA. Born in Clay Twp., Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Jacob M. and Lydia Ann (Sensenig) Hurst. She was the wife of the late Aaron R. Groff. They were blessed to share 60 years of married life. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2010.
Eva and her husband had been dairy farmers for many years on the Pequea Silver Mine Farm, where they raised their six children. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, gardening, singing and playing the piano. Spending time with her family brought her much joy. Eva's love of cooking was a blessing as she loved to entertain. As a member of the Friendship Force of Lancaster County, she enjoyed traveling to other countries and hosting visitors in their home. In her later years she operated a bed and breakfast.
Eva was a member of New Danville Mennonite Church where she helped start the weekly SMILE program, a program for young mothers in the community. Her friends in the "Hearts of Love" Sunday school class were a special part of her life.
Eva is survived by three sons, James (Kathy) Groff, John (Anna) Groff, David Groff; three daughters, Miriam (Claude) Miller, Lydia (late Roy) Beck, Lois (Les) Hershey; 14 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mabel Weaver. She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Juliana Rose Hershey; five brothers, Clarence, John, Noah, Paul and Raymond Hurst; and one sister, Arlene High.
A viewing will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-4 PM, followed by the Celebration of Eva's Life service at 4 PM at New Danville Mennonite Church. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery followed by a fellowship meal. Officiating will be Pastor Ray Hurst. Memorial contributions may be made to the SMILE program at New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Rd. Lancaster, PA 17603.
