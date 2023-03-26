Eva Pearl Strouse Ketner, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Eva was born at home on February 15, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Doyle Frederick and Eleanor Lucas Strouse. Eva was the loving wife of the late Reverend James R. "Jim" Ketner who died in December of 2016.
Eva began singing with her father's family band at 14 years of age. She played the guitar and the accordion and because of her strong voice, called movements for square dances, a very popular form of entertainment in her central Pennsylvania community. Eva never had formal musical training. She played and sang strictly by ear.
Eva married James "Jim" Ketner, September 20, 1953. They moved to California where Jim was serving in the United States Air Force. When Jim felt called to the ministry, they moved to Pennsylvania and served in Mastersonville, Collier, and Saxton Brethren in Christ Churches. Eva was active in the churches with music and children's ministries. Eva worked alongside Jim in all his ministerial duties.
Eva and Jim also attended Child Evangelism Fellowship training, a 3-month commitment, in Warrenton, Missouri, and established Child Evangelism Fellowship good news clubs as part of their pastoral mission. They also established an after-school tutoring and Bible class in Saxton. Eva was a recent attendee of Sonrise Baptist Church, Englewood, FL and Fellowship Church of Englewood, FL. She was a friend to everyone she met.
Surviving are three daughters: Barbara Dyer (George) of Ephrata, Karen Olichwier (Hank), of Roanoke, VA, Joni Jankowski, Port Charlotte, FL, eight grandchildren: thirteen great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, a brother, Reverend Larry Strouse of Newville, a sister, Audrey Oakes (Jack) of Center Hall, and a sister-in-law, Meriam Zellers of Englewood, FL.
Eva is also survived by very special friends, Jim and Brenda Dietrich of East Petersburg.
Preceding her in death in addition to her husband and parents is a son, Scott Eugene Ketner, two sisters: Arlene Kelly and Margie Stover; a brother, Jerry Strouse and sisters-in-law: Melba Strouse and Mary Shaffer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eva's funeral service from the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday evening, April 3, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional visitation on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Interment will be in Mastersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Eva's memory to: Life Counseling Ministries, 250 Meadow Lane, Conestoga, PA 17516. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com