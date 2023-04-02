Funeral services for Eva Pearl Strouse Ketner will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday, evening, April 3, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional visitation on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Interment in Mastersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Eva's memory to: Life Counseling Ministries, 250 Meadow Lane, Conestoga, PA 17516. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
