Eva Maerz Possler passed away June 16, 2021, with her family by her side.
Eva was born to the late Michael and Christina Maerz in 1930 in Leibling, Romania. In 1944, Eva, her parents and many siblings, and a wagon train of ethnic Germans fled the village in the face of the invading Soviet army, amid the sound of artillery. The train of refugees crossed into Austria, and after the Allied victory, relocated into displaced persons camps in Linz.
There, working on local farms, Eva met a fellow refugee, Nickolaus Possler. Parting reluctantly in 1951 to emigrate to the United States with her family, she settled in Lampeter, Pennsylvania, and the following year helped her fiancé come to the United States, whereupon they promptly married.
Together, Eva and Nick built a successful business, the Possler's Awning Company, and raised two children, Katharina and Franz. They retired when Nick was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and Eva then devoted herself to her husband's care until his death in 2004.
Eva loved to dance, and she was never happier than when twirling to a waltz or polka in Nicky's arms. She was a gardener, a fine cook, and an accomplished baker whose creations ranged from paper-thin strudel learned as a child to buttery Danish pastry she had gleaned from McCall's magazine. There was always something delicious for visiting family to enjoy with coffee. Family was of paramount importance to Eva, who could explain intricate familial webs of cousins and aunts and uncles.
Eva is survived by her daughter, Katharina; her devoted son, Franz, husband of Amber; grandson Aron; brothers Konrad and Martin (Ginny) Maerz; sisters Christine Bowman (Melvin), Marie Snyder (Michael), Margaret Hippey, and Elizabeth Maerz (Keith Stamen); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Predeceasing her were her brother Michael Maerz, her sister Kathryn Watson; and her beloved son-in-law, Lawrence Oncley.
Her family wishes to thank Hospice & Community Care for their assistance in Eva's last days, and Christine Bowman, without whose daily help we could not have managed.
On Thursday, June 24, 2021 a funeral service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11 AM. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, parkinson.org
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »