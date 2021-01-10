Eva Louise Hossler, 82, a longtime resident at Luther Acres in Lititz, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 after a short illness. She was born December 1938 in Lancaster, to the late Elmer C. and Daisy (Arment) Allwine. Preceding Eva in death was her devoted husband of 50 years, Robert G. Hossler, who passed away in January 2008.
Early in her life, Eva enjoyed roller skating and competed in roller-skating dance competitions with her husband. Later in her life, Eva and her husband traveled extensively across the states and Canada on motorcycle, and were very involved with training, breeding and showing champion Great Danes as owners of Tamlyn Kennels. She also enjoyed many crafts and craft shows. Eva was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Lititz.
Eva is survived by her sister, Alice (Allwine) Sell of West Lawn, daughters, Tamara J. Hake, of Columbia, Lynda D. wife of Paul Steiner, of Wernersville, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Elmer "Tug" Allwine, and sister, Shirley (Allwine) Rodabush.
Due to the current health concerns, a private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Eva's name to the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania, 919 Walnut Street #700, Philadelphia Pennsylvania 19107-5237. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com