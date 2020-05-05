Eva L. Landis, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the wife of Jack H. Landis with whom she would have celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on May 20, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John N., Sr. and Eva K. McCamant. She worked as an assistant manager for Fashion Bug for 13 years. Eva was a member of First Baptist Church; the Eastern Star, Columbia Chapter #366; and she enjoyed crafting.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Lauretta K. Landis, Lancaster. Two brothers: John (Pat) McCamant, Delaware; and Blaine (Chris) McCamant, Elizabethtown. One sister: Julie VanZandt, Landisville.
A Drive-thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »