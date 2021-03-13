Eva Jane Kauffman, 85 formerly of Millersville passed away Tuesday evening, March 9, 2021. Born on February 28, 1936 in Conestoga Township, she was the daughter of the late Amer C. and Helen W. Kreider Ressler. She was the wife of Charles "Chub" M. Kauffman who preceded her in death on June 29, 2020.
Eva retired from Millersville University where she worked in housekeeping. She enjoyed doing needlework, gardening and flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Eva will be missed by her daughter, Pamela J., wife of Donald Breneman of Strasburg; her sons, Parke B., husband of Mary Jane Kauffman of Millersville and Charles M. Kauffman, Jr. of Willow Street; grandchildren, Laura Zuck, Ryan Breneman, Alyssa Breneman, Ashlea Feddes, Morgan Stevens, Adam Kauffman, Brock Kauffman and Toby Singer and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Leah J., wife of Gerald S. McMullen and her brothers, Lee C., husband of Edith Ressler and Ray. L., husband of Connie Ressler, all of Conestoga. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky S. Kauffman and her brothers, William and A. Dean Ressler.
Private interment will be held in the Greenfield Cemetery at Stehman's United Methodist Church at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial remembrances in Eva's memory to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
