Eva Fisher Hershey, 86, of Oxford, PA, died on Friday, March 17, 2023 at her home. She was the widow of the late J. Robert Hershey who died in 2012. They shared 56 years of marriage together. Born in Gap, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Annie Flaud Fisher.
Eva was an area resident all her life and a 1955 graduate of the East Lampeter High School. She was employed for 17 years at Pepperidge Farms in Downingtown retiring in 1999.
She attended the Parkesburg Mennonite Church.
She is survived by 5 children; Kathleen, wife of Barry Thaysen of Oxford, PA, Ronald Hershey of Oxford, Linda, wife of Larry Boyd of Delanco, NJ, Carol Hershey married to Sue Brown of Media, PA and Donna, wife of Andrew Propst of Atglen, eight grandchildren and two sisters; Lydia Martin and Emma Koerner. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March, 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 44 E 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365 with visitation from 11 - 11:30 AM. The viewing will be held at the Parkesburg Mennonite Church on Friday evening from 6-8:00 PM.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
