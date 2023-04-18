Eva C. "Honey" Kauffman, 94, formerly of Landisville, current resident of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late John and Eva (Schneider) Reigle. Eva was the wife of the late James "Jim" R. Kauffman who passed away on April 13, 2010.
Eva is survived by two daughters, Karlene Acker, wife of Barry of Willow Street and Joanne Pearson of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Nathan Acker, husband of Abbie of Columbia, Aaron Pearson, husband of Amanda of Lancaster, and Devon Pearson, fiancé of Maddie Rohrer of Manheim; and twin great grandchildren, Ella and Grace Acker.
A memorial service will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com