Eusebia Ocasio-Martinez, 98, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Guanica, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Ocacio and Monserrate Martinez.
She is survived by her two sons, Pedro and Carlos Santiago; her daughter, Silvia Santiago-Martinez; her twenty-five grandchildren; her fifty-eight great-grandchildren; her thirty-five great-great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Lucas Martinez and Antonio Martinez; and her two sisters, Candelaria Echevarra and Nancy Martnez
Eusebia was preceded in death by her husband, Carmelo Rodriguez; her two sons, Luis and Ramon Santiago; and one grandchild.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial service will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph's New Cemetery in Lancaster on Friday.
The family encourages flower donations in Eusebia's memory.
