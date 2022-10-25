Eunice L. Esch, 77, of Brethren Village, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Born in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ada G. (Martin) Lehman. She was the loving wife of James Esch, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on September 23.
Eunice earned her degree in nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital, Lancaster. She worked as a registered nurse at Reading Rehab and at the Mifflin Healthcare Center.
A faithful member of New Joy Church, Ephrata, she loved to read, solve word puzzles, and enjoyed playing table games. The most memorable times to Eunice were the times she spent with her family.
In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by four children: Eunessa Lehman, wife of Adam, of Marietta; Jamel Esch, husband of Stacey, of Albuquerque, NM; Jevon Esch, husband of Nicole, of Gilbertsville; and Justin Esch, of Townsend, DE; 10 grandchildren; and siblings: Grace, Sarah, Ruth, Naomi, Marcus, Miriam, John, and Sharon. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Aldus, Walter, Esther, and James.
Funeral Services for Eunice will be held 11 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022 at New Joy Brethren in Christ Church, 35 New Joy Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. Family and friends will be received for a viewing at the church from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eunice's memory may be made to Brethren Village's Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com