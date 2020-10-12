Eunice K. Keller, 89, formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Born Nov. 29, 1930 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Bishop Elmer G. and Ada Kreider Martin. She was the loving wife of Lloyd B. Keller and they would have observed their 70th wedding anniversary in December of this year. A homemaker, Eunice was a faithful member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz.
Surviving in addition to her husband are six children: Barbara Sitkowski of Jonestown, Janet Blosser (Floyd) of Harrisonburg, VA, Gerald Keller (Diane) of Waynesboro, GA, David Keller (Arlene) of East Berlin, Donna Keener (Dennis) of Turbotville and Cheryl Beiler (Keith) of Paradise; daughter-in-law, Lois K. Keller of Lititz; 35 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and a sister, Lois Martin of Lititz. She was preceded in death by a son, J. Robert Keller, a grandson, Daryl Keller, son-in-law, Gary Sitkowski, and four siblings: Gertrude Hollinger, Anna Elizabeth Slaymaker, Miriam Yoder, and Elmer Martin, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eunice's funeral service at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again at Erb Mennonite Church on Friday morning from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers and contributions, those desiring may send cards to Lloyd B. Keller, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com