Eunice J. Heisey, 68, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Bowmansville, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021 at her home after courageously fighting multiple battles with cancer. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Allen W. Gehman of Ephrata and the late Lucy Horning Gehman. She was the wife of Donald L. Heisey for 44 years prior to his passing in 2018.
Eunice was a faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren where she provided child care in the nursery and previously sang in the choir. After graduating from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1970, she furthered her education by completing licensed practical nurse's training. She was employed as an LPN by Landis Homes until she became a full-time mother and homemaker. Early in their marriage, Eunice and Don served one year as house parents in Mississippi with Brethren Volunteer Service.
Her activities centered around her family, whether it was supporting her grandchildren by attending all their activities or enjoying trips, especially to the shore. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and preserving the produce she grew. She also enjoyed providing ministry to others through music.
In addition to her father, she is survived by four children, Rachel M., wife of Lance Rohrer, of Manheim, Rebecca S., wife of Shannon Eberly, of Terre Hill, David L., husband of Kelly Yocum Heisey, of Stevens, and Joanna R., wife of Steven Lentz, of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren, Taylor Rohrer, financé of Allie Bellwood, Connor Rohrer, Erica (Eberly) Lorah, wife of Jeremy, Elise, Logan, and Owen Eberly, Alison and Brayden Heisey, and Abigail Lentz; four siblings, Rachel Brubaker of Kenhorst, Anna Lois, wife of Marvin Groff, of Stevens, Sara Martin of Reedsville, and David, husband of Faye Gehman, of East Earl; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests during a viewing on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the children's ministry of East Fairview Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning on Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »