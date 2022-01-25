Eulalie C. “Lee” Babikow, 85, or Willow Street, PA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was the wife of the late Oliver W. “Buzz” Babikow, who passed away in 2016. Born in Emmorton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Ula Rhodes Moxley.
Lee began her working career as a secretary at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. She left to attend college at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. She was a licensed stockbroker and registered with the New York Stock Exchange from 1966 to 1974. She worked for Alex Brown & Sons of Baltimore, MD, where she served as executive secretary for managing partner and CEO F. Barton Harvey. She was one of the few women in Baltimore on the registry at that time.
Lee was a great support to her husband while he and his family started Green Leaf Enterprises, which grew to employ over 200 people and became a leader in the production of perennial plants. In 1974, they moved the business from Maryland to Leola, PA.
Lee was a talented floral designer with an artist’s eye for color and composition. She created arrangements for church services and was on the floral committee at Willow Valley Lakes for over 10 years. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and reading. During her retirement years, Lee traveled extensively with her husband, and enjoyed learning history and culture.
She was always concerned for the needs of others and made efforts to alleviate the suffering she saw in the world. After the Vietnam War ended, she worked as a volunteer with non-profit groups to help resettle Vietnamese refugees. She volunteered at women’s crisis centers and provided childcare in her home.
Lee was a thoughtful, kind and generous mother, grandmother to 12 including Jeremy, Mallory, John-David, Sarah, Kathryn, Steven, James, Erika, Louise, Oliver, Lester, and David, and great-grandmother to 11.
She was a long-time member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz. She came to faith in Christ as her Savior in 1952 at an early Billy Graham crusade in Baltimore. When those who had “come forward” were divided into small groups for prayer and encouragement, there were not enough volunteers to go around. So, Rev. Graham stepped off the stage to lead her group. He told them he wished he could be around in 50 years to know what they each had done with their lives.
Lee is survived by her children: Jonathan married to Renee of Leola, Catherine married to John Bell of Willow Street, Andrew married to Alice of Lancaster, Michael married to Hang of Lancaster; and also Julie Stauffer of Ephrata; her grandchildren: and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joann married to William Delp of Pensacola, FL, and Janet married to Albert Mueller of Leola and dear nephew, Joel DiBernardo married to Melinda of Lancaster.
Services will be private but the family invites friends to view the services via livestream on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 beginning at 2 PM, by going to Lee’s obituary link at SnyderFuneralHome.com. To send the family a condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »