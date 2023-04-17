Our precious mother, Eula M. Kister, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She is now at peace and pain free in Heaven.
Eula was born in Jacksonville, AL to the late James T. and Mary E. Hill Marible. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Kister who passed away in 2003.
Our mother was a humble and extremely private person who loved God and her family. We are so very grateful to have had this gentle soul as our mother.
She is survived by her daughter, Bj (Barbara) Kister, son Lynn E. Kister (Mary Zahn) of Lancaster, and her grandchildren, Kyle B. Kister of Lancaster and Morgan T. Kister of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Constance Kister of DuBois as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Hart B. Kister, two sisters, and a brother.
A graveside service for Eula will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:30PM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 2100 Manor Ridge Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Water Street Mission, Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17604-7508. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com