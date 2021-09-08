Eugenia Rodriguez Diaz Rivera, 74, of Lancaster, PA, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Saul Rivera Otero. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Alberto Rodriguez Rivera and Dorotea Diaz Delgado.
Eugenia was a homemaker and was a great cook and talented at sewing. She was a member of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. She loved to dance and sing, and she was a strong willed woman.
Eugenia is survived by her children: Maria Marin and Guadalupe Rivera husband of Sandra, both of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Regina, Barry and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her 3 sisters; Isabel, Salustiana, and Juana Rodriguez, and 3 brothers; Juan, Castor, and Juan A. Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her children: Maria, Saul and Santos Rivera.
There will be a visitation with her family on Friday September 10, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA from 5-7PM. Interment will be in Puerto Rico. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
