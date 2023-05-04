Eugene Z. Zimmerman, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Lincoln Christian Home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Lloyd H. and Mabel (Stauffer) Zimmerman and was the husband of Mary (Brubaker) Zimmerman with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim.
Eugene worked for the family business LH Zimmerman Inc., in Ephrata for over 50 years until his retirement. Eugene served on the Board of Directors for Heralds of Hope Ministries for 38 years, through which he was able to serve in many countries. He also served on the board of Sunday School Meditations, and hosted 29 visitors from the International Visitor Exchange Program through MCC. Along with his wife, and son he spent one year (1979) in Lewiston, ME with BVS, church planting. He served two years in 1-W service in Greystone, NJ.
In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by his son, Spencer, husband of Megan (Reed) of Lititz; four grandsons, Willem, Declan, Rowan, and Ian; four siblings, Richard, husband of Romaine, Marian, Ronald, husband of Marianne, Lloyd Jr., husband of Faye, all of Ephrata; a sister-in-law, Marjorie of New Holland; two foster sisters, Dorothy, wife of Leroy Freidly of Denver, and Linda, wife of James Martin of Richfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at White Oak Church, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 1 to 2 PM, at the White Oak Church, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Heralds of Hope, Box 3, Breezewood, PA 15533, or to White Oak Church, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.