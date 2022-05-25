Eugene W. Haldeman, 74, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Born in Ephrata, Eugene was a son of the late Elmer W. and Edna S. (Good) Haldeman. He worked at the former Miller Hess Shoe Company of Akron, PA and Denver & Ephrata Phone Company.
Eugene was an avid Phillies fan and loved going to games and playing baseball. He loved children and especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Surviving are two sisters, Lucile, wife of Chester Stauffer and Bonnie D. Haldman, two brothers, Randy Haldeman and Ron Haldeman, husband of Ruth, four nieces, and five nephews.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by a sister, Pattie Martin and a brother, Ricky Haldeman.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »