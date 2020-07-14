Eugene W. Buch, 81, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late Arthur and Mary (Auker) Buch.
He was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
Eugene was a vehicle inspector for Garden Spot Auction. He was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, class of 1956 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Era.
Eugene is survived by his sister, Dorothy, wife of Lester Boll of Lititz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl J. Buch.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
