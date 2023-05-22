Eugene S. "Gene" Wenger, 78, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Melvin and Dorothy Siegrist Wenger. He was the loving husband of Doris L. Hershey Wenger, and they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in April. Known for his famous ham loaf, Gene was the owner and operator of Gene Wenger's Meats and Fine Foods, Elizabethtown. He attended East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. His interests included horses, tractors and he enjoyed his catering business. Gene loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Jeffrey L. husband of Lynelle Wenger of Elizabethtown, a daughter, Tammy M. wife of K. Matthew Forrey of Lancaster, six grandchildren, Brendan, Morgan, Colin, Cailyn, Ian, Aubrie, and a brother, Harold husband of Joanne Wenger of Stevens.
The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care that Pleasant View Communities and Hospice for All Seasons provided to Gene over the last several months.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gene's Funeral Service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service with a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Gene's memory to Gospel Echoes Ministry, 1809 East Monroe Street, Goshen, IN 46528 or Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com