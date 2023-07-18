Eugene R. Hess, Jr., 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his residence. Born in Hershey, he was the son of the late Eugene, Sr. and Leota (Kapp) Hess. Eugene was the husband of the late Russella V. (Markley) Hess who passed away on August 7, 2016.
Eugene was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1976. He retired from Lancaster Leaf Tobacco working as a line supervisor. Eugene was a member of Mount Joy Church of God. He loved working on cars, Ford trucks, watching football and WWE wrestling, cookouts, trains and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Eugene is survived by four children, Angela Rhodes of Lancaster, Kelly Edye, wife of Gene of Mount Joy, Eugene Hess III of Elizabethtown, and James Hess of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Jane Watts of Elizabethtown and Joann Barrelle of Maytown. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Hess.
A funeral service honoring Eugene's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Good's Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com