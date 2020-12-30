Eugene "Gene" Miller, 92, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Graybill and Florence Myer Miller. He was the loving husband of the late Miriam Dagen Miller who died in 2016.
Gene owned and operated his vegetable farm in Manor Township. He was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. For many years, Gene was the lead produce buyer for the Brethren Relief Auction. An avid hunter, he also enjoyed having a stand at Green Dragon Market and Roots Market for many years.
Surviving are four sons: Kenneth Miller of Lancaster, Jay Charles husband of Tanya Miller of Carlisle, Glenn husband of Bertha Miller of Mt. Pleasant Mills and James husband of Brenda Miller of Crofton, Maryland; a daughter, F. Elaine Miller Girvin of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and two siblings: Roy Miller of Arizona and Ellen Kegerrise of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Arlington and Harlan Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gene's graveside service at Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, 600 West Newport Road, Lititz on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
