Eugene M. Martin, age 81, of North Heidelberg Township, left this earth for his home in heaven with Jesus on November 28, 2022. He was the husband of Mary I. (Barnett) Martin, whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Eugene, a son of the late Clarence and Anna Martin, was born in Ephrata.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Angela Rader, wife of Michael, Teresa Hanna, wife of John, Rodney, husband of Nicole; his five grandchildren, Dustin, Shelby, Derek, Mackenzie, and Travis; and brothers Warren, husband of Janice, Neal, husband of Tammy, Carl, husband of Betty, and Floyd, husband of Janice. He is predeceased by siblings, Marie Martin, Ivan Martin, and Arlene Weaver.
A service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at GT Church, 1110 Snyder Rd., West Lawn, PA 19609. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of services, at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eugene to GT Church Missions at the address listed above, or online at https://gtchurch.online/Give.
Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com