Eugene M. Hoover, 60, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from an accident.
He was born in Ephrata to the late LeRoy M. and Nora L. (Martin) Hoover and was the husband of Bonita "Bonnie" S. (Zimmerman) Hoover with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
He was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
Eugene was a self-employed truck driver hauling agricultural products, especially for Mark Hershey Farms and Snavely's Mill. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming, and helping others.
In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by three children, Cody A., husband of Jodi (Martin) Hoover of Lititz, Jody R. Hoover of Ephrata, Cole R., husband of Lauren (Mapstone) Hoover of Lititz; two granddaughters, Emma and Harper Hoover and a brother, Warren, husband of Christine (Erb) Hoover of Stevens.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastors Glenn Sauder and Gerald Fox officiating. Also, the service can be livestreamed at the church website Hinkletown.org. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
