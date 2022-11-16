Eugene M. "Gene" Kibler, 83, of Central Manor, entered his home in Heaven on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Alice A. (Walter) Kibler, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Washington Boro, he was the son of Charles Oliver and Martha Mae (Mellinger) Kibler.
Gene was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1956. Following high school, Gene found employment with Funk Brothers, Inc. and became a supervisor. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor with B.R. Kreider & Son, Inc. Always keeping busy, Gene spent many years working part-time as a support person for a local funeral home. Gene was a veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 1967.
A member of The Gideons International, Gene was a founding member of the Lancaster South Gideon Camp, and he served in various positions locally and state-wide. He was a very active member of Manor Church, where he taught Sunday School, and he also attended Faith Bible Fellowship. Over the years, Gene and Alice opened their home and hosted visitors from 30 different countries. Gene enjoyed gardening, walking, volunteering at the Mother's Day Make-A-Wish Convoy, volunteering in the needlepoint area at the Lampeter Fair, and he enjoyed his membership with the Miniature Carousel Club. Gene was an honest, God-fearing, hard-working man of integrity, leaving an impact on all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Samuel Kibler, of Hummelstown; a daughter, Cecelia Hapke, wife of Bill, of Highville; step-grandchildren, Rachel Sherr and Billy Hapke; brothers, Jay Emerson Kibler, husband of Roberta, and Donald Kibler, husband of Linda; sisters, Charlotte Balch and Fannie Sampson, wife of Tom. He is also survived by 5 step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and great-grandnieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Gene will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. There will be a time of visitation at the church from 10 a.m. 11 a.m.
Private interment will take place in the Schock Family Cemetery, Washington Boro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gene's memory to The Gideons International Lancaster South Camp, P.O. Box 366, Willow Street, PA 17584.
