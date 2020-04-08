Eugene L. Delcorse, Jr., 81, formerly of Lancaster, PA and more recently of Cassville, PA, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Huntingdon.
Born March 6, 1939 at Lancaster, PA, he was a son of the late Eugene L. Sr. and Dorothy (McCauley) Delcorse. He was united in marriage to the former Colleen C. Conlin on September 22, 1962. Mrs. Delcorse survives at their home.
He is also survived by three daughters: Gina Donnan and husband Samuel, Jr. of Columbia, PA, Amy Murphy and husband Dennis of Lewistown, PA and Karen Willems and husband Karl of Lancaster, PA, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Dolores Schneider of Mountville, PA and Elizabeth Potts of Lancaster, PA.
Mr. Delcorse was of the Catholic faith.
He was a social member of Watson - Black Post 126, American Legion, Broad Top, PA, Standing Stone Post 1754, V. F. W., Huntingdon, PA, Huntingdon Moose Lodge 223, Huntingdon Elks Lodge 976 and the Mill Creek Fire Hall.
He retired from Kerr Glass, Lancaster, PA and was employed by Manheim Twp., Lancaster County after his initial retirement.
Mr. Delcorse enjoyed the outdoors, most especially the mountains and Raystown Lake, retiring and moving from Lancaster to Cassville, PA. He also enjoyed hunting, surf fishing at the Outer Banks, any sport, especially Penn State football and he loved traveling and going on cruises.
A memorial mass is being planned for a later date in Lancaster, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert I. McClain Funeral Home, Cassville, PA.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at www.robertimcclainfh.com.
