Eugene K. Martin, 66, of Denver, passed away from this life to his eternal home to be forever with his Lord and Savior on July 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the loving husband of Linda S. (Martin) Martin with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
Born in Schoeneck, he was a son of the late Daniel B. and Esther B. (Kurtz) Martin.
Gene as a young man was employed at Dutchland Labs, after marriage was a self-employed farmer and a partner in Middle Creek Hog Farms. In 1983, he founded Blue Lake Builders which continues in business to this day. Along with a partner, he purchased Reinholds Lumber and Millwork in 1989. He enjoyed farming with his five sons, growing corn, beef, dairy, and poultry. He was also a custom cattle buyer for many local farmers in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. In the latter years of his life he purchased Burkholder Fabric store which he enjoyed greatly, buying and selling fabric to many customers far and wide. Gene also sponsored softball and hockey teams, of which he enjoyed attending the games and cheering them on.
He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and being the candy man. He had a big heart for missions and for helping young men and boys who needed a father figure in their lives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children, Daniel (Lori) Martin of Denver, Matthew (Heather) of Denver, Stephen (Jody) Martin of Schaefferstown, Joshua (Kelly) Martin of Denver, Benjamin (Jessica) Martin of Denver, Bethany (Judah) Clapper of Manheim, Charity (Lane) Rutt of Ephrata; 34 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, of whom was his pride and joy. He is also survived by seven siblings, Mary Kathryn (the late David) Hurst of Lewisburg, Arlene (Sam) Zimmerman of Fleetwood, Ivan (Ruthie) Martin of Denver and Martha (David) Horst of Newburg.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were three brothers, Lester K. Martin, John K. (husband of Louise) Martin, Melvin K. (husband of Janet) Martin and a nephew, Greg Zimmerman.
There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM with the family social distancing at Blue Lake Shop, 2000 West Route 897, Denver. There will be a private burial and graveside service at the cemetery located on the home farm.
In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions on Gene's behalf to Living Hope International Ministries, 10738 E 200N, Greentown, IN 46936 or www.livinghopeinternationalministires.com.
We want to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Wellspan Hospitals of Ephrata community and Good Samaritan of Lebanon for their loving care of him in his last weeks during this difficult time.
