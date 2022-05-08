Eugene K. Elser, 73, of Lititz, PA and formerly of Ephrata and Akron, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Gene was a son of the late Earl S. and Mae (Zettlemoyer) Elser and loving husband of Betsy (Bushong) Elser for 54 years.
Gene was a Conestoga Valley High School graduate and worked as an electrician for Harrington Hoist of Manheim, PA. He had also owned and operated a printing business called Independent Printing and closet design business called Innovative Closets with his wife.
Gene enjoyed music and playing bass guitar and was a member of the band, Stomp, out of Harrisburg.
In addition to his wife, Betsy, he is survived by a daughter, Daphne, wife of Richard Watts of Ephrata, PA; two grandchildren: Brant and Jamie Watts; one brother, Wilbur Elser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
