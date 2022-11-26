Eugene H. Sauder, 93, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, PA passed away at the home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Born in Terre Hill, on August 19, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Eva B. Horning Sauder. He was married 68 years to the late Grace M. Shirk Sauder who died in 2018.
As a life-long member of Lichty's Mennonite Church, East Earl, he had served in the ministry of deacon, trustee, teacher, mentor, superintendent, custodian, or whatever God called him to in various periods of his life.
His humble leadership and sacrifice were appreciated at his many places of occupation and even in his retirement at Fairmount. He lived by Christian example at home, work, church, and wherever he was. His life will have an eternal impact on many people.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmount for the wonderful care they provided to Eugene over the last years of his life.
Surviving are four children, Donna wife of James Mast, Jay husband of Cindy Sauder, Glenn husband of Brenda Sauder, and Robert husband of Joyce Sauder; a son-in-law, Nelson husband of Luella Martin; eight siblings, Minerva Bowman, Harry husband of Anna Sauder, Lois wife of Michael Zehr, Charles husband of Mary Sauder, Nancy Esbenshade, Eunice wife of Marvin Eastman, Leon husband of Kari Sauder, Elvin husband of Marilyn Sauder; a brother-in-law, Paul Risser; and 17 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan wife of Nelson Martin, a grandson Caleb Mast, a brother Edwin and a sister Elaine.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, at 10:00 A.M. at Lichty's Mennonite Church, 1690 Union Grove Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Clair Long officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Wheat Ridge Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, and also at the Church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com . Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
