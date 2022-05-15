A memorial service honoring the life of Eugene H. McComsey will be held at the Donegal Varsity Softball Field, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the field before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Fellowship will follow the service at the Marietta Community House, 264 West Market Street, Marietta. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
