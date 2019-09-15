Eugene (Gene) W. Davis

Eugene (Gene) W. Davis

Eugene (Gene) W. Davis, 72 of Belleview, FL passed this earthly life to be with his heavenly father July 10, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA 9/29/46 to the late Harry Davis, Jr. & Caroline Davis. Gene was preceded in death by his parents & a brother, Harry Davis III.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 yrs., Pamela (Wivell) Davis; and family survivors, Glenn Davis (Summerfield, FL), Carol Davis Garber (Willow Street); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Gene worked for SS Fisher Welding & Goodhart Sons, Inc. Gene was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church.

Gene's passions were Yankee baseball, classic cars and he was an avid NASCAR fan. A memorial service will be held at West Willow United Methodist Church Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter