Eugene (Gene) W. Davis, 72 of Belleview, FL passed this earthly life to be with his heavenly father July 10, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA 9/29/46 to the late Harry Davis, Jr. & Caroline Davis. Gene was preceded in death by his parents & a brother, Harry Davis III.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 yrs., Pamela (Wivell) Davis; and family survivors, Glenn Davis (Summerfield, FL), Carol Davis Garber (Willow Street); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Gene worked for SS Fisher Welding & Goodhart Sons, Inc. Gene was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church.
Gene's passions were Yankee baseball, classic cars and he was an avid NASCAR fan. A memorial service will be held at West Willow United Methodist Church Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM.