Eugene Gene' Sanford Boughton, age 84 of New Holland, PA passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children.
Gene was born in Danbury, CT on April 7, 1938 to the late Walter Shipman Boughton and the late Marian Field Sanford Boughton.
Gene is survived by his wife Dale Sylvia Veith Boughton. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. Gene is also survived by his son Matthew Stephen Boughton of GA; his daughter Jennifer Sylvia Boughton Kochert of PA, wife of Sean Lee; his grandson Nicholas Matthew Boughton of FL; his granddaughters Samantha Rose Boughton of FL and Madison Sylvia Kochert of NC; his brother Seth Sanford Sandy' Boughton, wife Susanne of CT; his aunt Helen Sanford of CT and many cousins. Gene was predeceased by his uncle Seth Sanford of CT.
Gene served in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired from Kimberly Clark New Milford after 28 years as a general plant and maintenance engineer. Gene taught drumming, played with area bands and marched with the Germantown Ancients Fife and Drum Corps. Gene enjoyed skiing, boating and fishing at his home on beautiful Candlewood Lake. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, flying his R.C. planes and running his model trains. Gene was a great collector of everything. Most importantly Gene was loved by many and was a great husband and father.
Gene was a member of Bangor Episcopal Church in Narvon, PA. A private service will be held with burial at the Veith Family grave site in Ghent, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name would be welcomed for the Water Street Mission, Lancaster, PA or the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals, Lancaster, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com