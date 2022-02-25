Eugene (Gene) Pautler, 91, died at his Brethren Village home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Murphy Pautler, a retired schoolteacher. He was born in St Louis, Missouri on June 3, 1930, and was the son of Alonzo and Catherine Pautler.
Gene was a graduate of St Louis University and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Gene retired in 1990 after working for 40 years for National Starch and Chemical as the Manager of the Mid-Atlantic Region where he handled major accounts including Armstrong, Continental Can and Chef Boyardee. After he retired, he started a successful sales and consulting business in the packaging materials industry.
He and his family have lived in Lancaster since 1958. Gene and Mary are long time members of the St John Neumann Catholic Church community where Gene served as a lector for many years. Gene was also a staunch supporter of Catholic education, and their four children attended St Anne’s Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School.
After he retired, Gene’s passion was golf. He loved playing golf with his friends and was an almost daily fixture at the Lancaster Country Club putting greens and driving range. (Gene wanted to be sure that his obituary described him as an “avid, but not good” golfer.) His friends and family will remember Gene’s booming voice and gregariousness.
In addition to Mary, Gene is survived by his children, Ann, and her husband Bill Erwin, Lancaster, Ellen, and her husband Steve Scott, Chapel Hill, NC, and son Mark, and his wife Cynthia Pautler, Lancaster, and 7 grandchildren: Sean Scott, Cassie Foley, Claire Scott, Emily Pautler, Hannah Pautler, Madeleine Pautier and Christopher Pautler, and a sister Suzanne. Gene was preceded in death by his youngest son, Greg, who passed in 2015.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 4 at St John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA with Father Dan Powell. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 3 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA, and on Friday, March 4, from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at St John Neumann. The burial at Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Hospice and Community Care Lancaster, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA, 17604.
