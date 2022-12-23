Eugene "Gene" J. Henkel, 88, of Lancaster, PA died at Calvary Homes on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born on November 23, 1934 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Elizabeth C. (Zimmerman) and A. John Henkel. He was the loving husband to Mary Ann (Reed) with whom he celebrated over 60 years of marriage. On the eve of his passing, his devoted wife and children played his favorite Christmas music and read scripture aloud while offering him love, affection and comfort at his side.
Gene was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1957-1959. He worked as a time keeper for Lambert-Hudnut, as an office employee for Kunzler & Company, Inc. and as an accountant for Bickel's Potato Chip Company, Inc. While working for Bickel's, he earned a Certificate of Achievement in Accounting from F&M College. He was also an active member of the National Association of Accountants (NAA). Following retirement from Bickel's, Gene worked part-time in various capacities, including as a payroll clerk for Brubaker, Inc. Appliances and as a driver's license photographer for PennDot.
Gene was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. As a member of the Hershey Figure Skating Club for more than forty years, Gene participated in their annual ice show and competed in ice dancing. He also enjoyed fishing, performing magic tricks and visiting the shore. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Mary Beth Mackley, wife of Jack B. Mackley II, of York and Christopher M. Henkel, husband of Lisa Vanheldorf of Blue Bell; 7 grandchildren: Rebekah (Mackley) Gifford, wife of Blake Gifford, Andrew Mackley, Joshua Mackley, Nathan Henkel, partner of Becca Rodriguez, Daniel Henkel, husband of Heather (Gleich) Henkel, Jake Vanheldorf, Kelvin Todd, and 3 great-grandchildren: Brinston Henkel, Dayton Henkel, and Triston Henkel. He was preceded in death by his siblings John A. Henkel, Anna Marie Gallagher and Mary E. Rieker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 28 at Sacred Heart Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, or Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com