Eugene "Gene" G. Hartenstine, Jr., age 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Rhonda L. (Reisinger) Hartenstine. Born in Manheim, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene Sr. and Ruth Hartenstine.After graduating from Hempfield high school, Gene went on to spend his career as a Service Director for several Commercial Truck dealerships. Gene loved his work. He loved the customers and his co-workers. After retiring he spent years working at the Manheim Auto Auction where he reconnected with many old friends.In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors, working on projects, spending time with his grandchildren, and vacationing in Maine. He also loved watching NASCAR, Penn State Football, and Lancaster Mennonite Basketball.
In addition to his wife Rhonda, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey M. Hartenstine (husband of Amy); granddaughters, Kendall and Taylor; and a sister, Barbara Moyer (wife of Edward). Also surviving is a niece, Deborah Chelius (wife of Eric); and their children Danielle Millaway (wife of Brian) and Derek Klim.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rankin officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the Trinity U.C.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Masonic Village Hospice Care, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown PA 17022. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097