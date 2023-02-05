Eugene "Gene" Consylman, 79, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, passed away January 18, 2023, after a courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease.
He was born June 26, 1943, in Ephrata, a son of the late Luther Consylman and Pearl (Donmoyer) Granger.
Gene attended Ephrata High School and was a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served with the 91st Combat Defense Squadron. He had a long-standing career as a salesman and worked for McNess as well as Martin Limestone Quarry in Denver, PA, which he retired from in 1999. In retirement, he started an outreach ministry program that provided food to members of his community.
Affectionately known as Uncle Skeet to many, Gene enjoyed photography, traveling, fishing, sewing, and playing cards. His positive outlook on life and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Gene leaves behind his loving wife, Shirley Ann Brugger Consylman, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Also surviving are his daughters, Lori Proctor, wife of Lee Proctor of Lancaster, PA, and Gina Consylman, wife of Andrew Hally of Charlestown, MA, and his son, Darin Consylman, husband of Christina Consylman of Harrisburg, PA. He also leaves behind four siblings: Tom Consylman, Glen Granger, Robert Consylman, and Joyce Greenly. He was a proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Jessica, Katie, Matthew, Ryann and Judson, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Sam Consylman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522, with a visitation from 11:30 AM -12:30 PM, immediately followed by a service.
He was laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
