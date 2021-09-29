Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel (2 Timothy 1:10). Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant, Eugene.
Eugene Edgar Fry was given life by his Creator and was born June 23, 1930, the child of C. Menno Fry and Florence H. (Weinhold) Fry. On April 2, 1944, he received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On the same date, he publicly confessed his faith and was confirmed. He regularly received the precious gift of the Lord's life-giving body and blood at Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church.
On April 4, 1954, he received the gift of a beloved companion in his spouse, Hazel M. (Zerbe) Fry and was blessed with over 67 years of matrimony. He was blessed with the gift of two children; Bradley E. Fry and Farley F. Fry, and three grandchildren; Elizabeth Z. Fry, Henry B. Fry and F. Christoph Fry.
God blessed Eugene's life with many special people as he served God in his vocations at home, church, work, and in the community. Finally, on September 26, 2021, Eugene fell asleep in Jesus at the age of 91 years, 3 months, and 3 days. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. (Psalm 116.15).
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord (Job 1:21). We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord for our brother, Eugene E. Fry.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 South Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
