Eugene David King, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in West Sunbury to the late Charles and Naomi (Armstrong) King and was the husband of Darlene Anne (Enck) King with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
He was a member of Bethany UCC, Ephrata.
Eugene was an electrician for Hamilton Watch. He enjoyed traveling, spending summers in OceanView, Delaware and winters in Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed spending time at his Potter County hunting camp.
In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by a son, Donald G., husband of Lori (Boris) King of Lititz; a daughter, Deanna, wife of Kevin Rupp of Akron; ten grandchildren, Monica, Derrick, Calvin, Tabitha, Lawrence, Alexis and Lucas Rupp, Alissa Minor, Tanner and Ryan King; eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Arthur, husband of Norma King.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Felicia L Rupp; three brothers, Joseph, Paul and Donald King and two sisters, Gloria "Sis" Boyd, Amy Birnley.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
